Hundreds raised for disaster relief

A primary school near Sleaford has raised hundreds of pounds for disaster relief on the other side of the world.

Osbournby Primary School held a non uniform day last Monday in aid of the people of Australia, backed by some antipodean-themed activities.

Crochet and felt koalas.

School council pupils came up with the idea of holding the fundraiser after seeing on TV harrowing footage of the bushfire-struck country.

They then approached the Parents, Teachers, and Friends Association (PTFA) for help in putting the event together.

In all, £401.95 was raised for their cause.

Pictured is a youngster taking part in a have-a-go didgeridoo session in return for 20 pence, plus some crochet and felt koala faces, made by the chairman of the PTFA, which were on sale on the day.