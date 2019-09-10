In Pictures: ‘Walk with Wine’ fundraiser boosts village hall roof fund

Villagers in Wilsford put their best foot forward for a special fundraiser on Friday.
Twenty residents took part in the ‘Walking with Wine’ event to raise £125 for the village hall - which is in need of a new roof.
The event, organised by local firm Wriggly Tin Wine, saw participants and their pooches walking a scenic six-mile route, followed by wine and burgers afterwards - courtesy of the wine merchants.
Sarah Whitford, founder at Wriggly Tin Wine, said: “A huge thank you to all that came along.”
She added: “We’re hoping to do more next year, with plans for another walk in April.”