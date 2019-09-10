In Pictures: ‘Walk with Wine’ fundraiser boosts village hall roof fund

Villagers in Wilsford put their best foot forward for a special fundraiser on Friday.

Twenty residents took part in the ‘Walking with Wine’ event to raise £125 for the village hall - which is in need of a new roof.

Fundraising walk for Wilsford Village Hall. L-R Jade Fairman, Helen Sirs, Louise Pulfrey, Katie Arnold. EMN-190909-095012001

The event, organised by local firm Wriggly Tin Wine, saw participants and their pooches walking a scenic six-mile route, followed by wine and burgers afterwards - courtesy of the wine merchants.

Sarah Whitford, founder at Wriggly Tin Wine, said: “A huge thank you to all that came along.”

She added: “We’re hoping to do more next year, with plans for another walk in April.”

Fundraising walk for Wilsford Village Hall. L-R Harry Pardoe with Mossy, Rebecca Waterhouse with Holly, Darren Sumner with Doris. EMN-190909-095103001

Fundraising walk for Wilsford Village Hall. L-R Jacky Scott-Combes, Helen Smith, Vicky Wright and Julia Maybury setting off on the 3mile walk. EMN-190909-095126001

Fundraising walk for Wilsford Village Hall. Walkers on the 6-mile walk. EMN-190909-095045001

Fundraising walk for Wilsford Village Hall. Walkers on the 6-mile walk. EMN-190909-094853001

Fundraising walk for Wilsford Village Hall. Walkers on the 6-mile walk. EMN-190909-094910001

Fundraising walk for Wilsford Village Hall. Walkers on the 6-mile walk. EMN-190909-094926001