Information event over epic overseas charity challenges

A presentation evening is to be held in Sleaford this week in connection with two epic overseas charity fundraisers planned for next year.

The information event is being staged by Greylees-based business Travel and Trek Ltd.

The company is a worldwide adventure travel specialist, working in eight countries, organising both charity challenges and adventure holidays.

It is holding the presentation evening to attract participants for two overseas charity challenges it is organising.

The first is a 12-day trip using the Lemosho Route to reach the summit of the world’s highest free-standing mountain – the 5,895m-high Mount Kilimanjaro. This is due to take place from January 20-31, 2021.

The second is a seven-day trip involving five days of remote snowshoe trekking on the eastern Finnish border with Russia. This trip is due to take place from March 7-13, 2021.

The challenges are being staged in aid of the emergency medical charity LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service) and Beaumond House Community Hospice at Newark, but participants are able to raise funds for a cause of their own choice.

The information event will take place in Sleaford Golf Club, in Willoughby Road, Greylees, on Thursday, January 30, from 6.30-8pm.

For more on Travel and Trek Ltd, visit travelandtrek.com