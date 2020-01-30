It’s Sleaford Town Awards 2020

Sleaford Town Council is proud, once again, to be working in partnership with the Sleaford Standard for this year’s Sleaford Town Awards.

The Sleaford Town Awards celebrate the achievements, hard work and selfless contribution to community life by people living, working and being educated in our town.

The event is your chance to nominate an individual or organisation who you think is deserving of an award for their extraordinary or above-and-beyond achievements in day to day life.

The presentation evening will take place at Sleaford Town Hall in Navigation Yard on Thursday, April 23.

Town Councillors have agreed to a slightly streamlined format this year, putting forward 12 distinctive categories for nominators to choose from: Employer of the Year; Overcoming Adversity; Charity of the Year; Community Award; Young Community Volunteer Award; Sports Team/Club of the Year; Sports Individual Award; Young Sports Individual Award (under 19s); Carer of the Year; Environmental Award and the highest achievements of Young Sleafordian of the Year and Sleafordian of the Year.

Nominations, giving full name, address and contact number of the person deserving of the award, along with as much detail as possible about their activities and reasons for nomination should be provided. We also need your name and contact details as nominator. Send them to the Sleaford Standard, Unit 8 Station Business Centre, Sleaford, NG34 7RG, or email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk no later than Wednesday, February 26.

Shortlisted finalists will be profiled in the Sleaford Standard prior to the judging panel deciding the winners who will then be invited to attend the awards event led by Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Adrian Snookes.

Sleaford Standard news editor Andy Hubbert has been working in partnership with the town council on the awards for many years and commented: “It is exciting to think that it is nomination time again. Don’t delay, make sure you send in your choice for an unsung hero, community minded organisation or individual, model employer or high achiever in sport.”

Anyone with questions about the awards should call 01529 415981, or email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk

The 2019 Sleafordian of the Year was David Marriage, who has been instrumental in leading projects such as the Sleaford Museum and the Civic Trust’s Bristol Water Fountain restoration. Young Sleafordian of the Year was Kesteven and Sleaford High School student Charlotte Gibbs who was a key member of the school’s Interact Team who organised meals for the elderly and wrote letters to cheer up sick children. As an additional treat, they were invited to switch on the town’s Christmas lights.

We are also offering local businesses and individuals the opportunity to sponsor the categories for the awards.

Sponsorship is £25 per category and in return, you will receive an invitation for two people to the ceremony, the opportunity to present the award in your sponsored category with your name or your company name on the certificate. You will also feature in the event programme and have the opportunity to display promotional literature at the event and be mentioned in the pre and post event coverage.

l For further details on sponsorship, contact the Sleaford Town Council office on 01529 303456 or email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk