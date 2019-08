Friday saw the unveiling of a new ceramic mosaic at Leasingham Village Hall, created by the community’s gardening club. The group also offered a drop-in pottery activity during the event.

The rural view of Leasingham was designed and produced to be displayed in the wildlife patch at the hall, under guidance of artsNK.

Pictured, from left - Ann Buttery, Neill Murray who installed the mosaic, Joan Newton, Marion Sander - programme manager for ArtsNK and Vanessa Major.