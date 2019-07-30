Lincolnshire Police offering a night in the cells - for charity

Lincolnshire Police are offering local businesses and other organisations a unique chance to spend a night in the cells – while raising money for a good cause.

On Friday September 6, just a few weeks before it officially opens, the cells in the new joint Emergency Services Station for ambulance, fire and police, on South Park in Lincoln, will be welcoming their first overnight guests – but unusually those guests will have paid to be there.

Alex Goodwin, aged nine. EMN-190730-165813001

It is all an idea to raise money for a young police fan, Alexander Goodwin, a nine-year-old boy who loves sharks, dinosaurs, birds of prey and anything to do with nature.

In 2016 the family received the news that Alex had been diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma of his right femur. Alex had been struggling with constant leg pain since Christmas 2015 and used crutches since April 2016. He was initially misdiagnosed until finally being told it was cancer in June.

Ewing Sarcoma is a rare type of bone cancer that affects children. Fewer than 30 children in the UK develop Ewing’s Sarcoma each year.

You can find out more about Alex here - www.alexsjourney.co.uk/home

Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West from Lincolnshire Police is hosting the event – and for one night only, returning to a role he had many years ago – a Custody Sergeant – the person responsible for booking detainees in and overseeing their wellbeing.

ACC West said; “We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity for people to experience a night in the cells – while raising money for a great cause. I can’t promise it will be the most comfortable night away – but what people will lack in home comforts they will make up for in knowing they are making a big difference to a special little boy. Lincolnshire Police were delighted to make Alex our honorary Mini Police Officer (wildlife) earlier this year, and with this event I hope we can support him and his family even more.”

John Horton, who is organising the event said: “This is a chance to raise money for a great cause – but also a unique opportunity (for most people!) Organisations could nominate their boss, or the person that is always late – or even the person who always brings in the smelly lunch!” You will need to get in touch soon though – there are a limited number of cells and people have been surprisingly keen.

If you are interested in supporting Alex, you can buy a night in the cells for £250. This will include a genuine custody style evening meal and breakfast. All the money raised will go to charity. For more information please contact John via email on john.horton@lincs.pnn.police.uk