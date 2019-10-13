Lionesses boost Parkinson’s group’s festive meal fund

Sleaford and District Lionesses Club have donated £500 from funds they have raised during the year to the town’s Parkinson’s Support Group.

The group meets at Sleaford Town Hall and regularly has visiting speakers on relevant topics and enjoys social occasions. At last week’s meeting the group chairman, Tom Arnold, was presented with a cheque by representatives from the Lionesses led by president Pam Kyte towards covering the cost of their Christmas meal and additional costs of running the group.

On Wednesday, October 2, the Lionesses held a charity fashion show at M & Co’s shop in Southgate.

The money raised went to local charities.

The Lionesses are also looking forward to joining local 60s covers group the Wrinkly Rockers when they hold an evening of entertainment at Leasingham Village Hall on Saturday, November 9.

Admission will be £10, with proceeds from the evening again to be donated to local charities.