Sleaford Lionesses have been very busy in the run-up to Christmas, having assisted Santa, visiting local streets and helped give out presents at party events at Crazee Bongos soft play centre.

The Lionesses prepared and sold Jumble Jars at Sleaford Christmas Market raising over £300 for local charities.

They also spent a morning decorating cakes with the pupils at the Sir Isaac Newton School for their Christmas Fayre.