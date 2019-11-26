Lions set to do bit for Santa again

Sleaford and District Lions Club has announced the runs it will be making and static positions it will taking on the behest of Santa Claus this December:

n December 5 – Southfields, in the Hawthorn Drive area, 5.30-7.30pm.

n December 7 – Anwick Garden Centre, and Lincolnshire Co-op, in Lincoln Road, 10am to 3pm.

n December 8 – Anwick Garden Centre, and Aldi, 10am to 3pm.

n December 9 – Holdingham (Lionesses), 5-8pm.

n December 10 – Southfields, in the Rosewood Drive area, 5.30-7.30pm.

n December 11 – Costcutter, RAF Cranwell, 5.30-7.30pm.

n December 12 – Quarrrington, in the Harvest Way and Northumbria Road areas, 5.30-7.30pm.

n December 14 and 15 – Anwick Garden Centre, and Sainsbury’s, 10am to 3pm.

n December 16 – Manor Farm, Leasingham, 6-10pm.

n December 18 – Quarrington, in the Aiden Road and Spire View areas.

n December 21 and 22 – Tesco, and Anwick Garden Centre, 10am-3pm.