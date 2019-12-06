Local hospice can recycle your Christmas trees

Staff and supporters of St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire will be recycling your Christmas trees this January.

St Barnabas Hospice in Lincolnshire has launched its Tree-cycle scheme once again, which will see staff and supporters of the hospice driving across the county to collect and recycle Christmas trees.

Tree-cycle with St Barnabas Hospice this year. EMN-190612-152422001

Teams from St Barnabas Hospice will be out and about in January, collecting trees. For a suggested donation of £10, their team of cheeky elves will collect your tree, chip it and recycle it.

They say it is a win for you, the Hospice and the environment!

St Barnabas will be collecting trees from Saturday January 11 and will accept tree registrations until Monday January 6, or until they reach capacity. They are asking members of the public to leave their trees in an easily collectable spot outside their house.

When you register, there is an interactive map showing the parts of Lincolnshire in which the hospice will be collecting. These locations include Lincoln, Grantham, Stamford, Sleaford, Boston and more.

This year, the hospice is hoping to raise more money than ever before from the Tree-cycle. Their aim is to reach a £30,000 target, which would cover the cost of running the dispensary so around 400 terminally ill inpatients can access pain relief medication next year.

Melissa Gaffney, Event Fundraiser at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Donations to our Tree-cycle campaign are crucial in helping us care for more people across Lincolnshire who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness. We are very fortunate to have such generous supporters and hope they will join us to make this year’s Tree-cycle the most successful yet!

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the people and businesses who have chosen to support our Tree-cycle this year. Thanks go to Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Lincolnshire Coop, Gelder Group, OSB Events, Wallbreaker, Delta-Simons, Hurst Arb, Continental Landscapes, Simpson Arboriculture, Manor Farm Tree Services, KWP Plant Hire, Bytham Trees, Sam Trimmer Tree Services, Arborez, Downtown Garden Centre, Stamford 2nd Scouts, Inspire+, Anwick Garden Centre, Nunton Christmas Trees, Fillingham Christmas Trees and Doddington Hall.”

Tree-cycle is the perfect way to dispose of your Christmas tree in the most environmentally conscious way. Recycled trees are turned into wood chippings that can be used for multiple uses. Wood chippings can be used for biomass boilers, which heat many Lincolnshire homes. They can also provide shelter and layering for farmyard animals and in some cases can be turned into barbecue charcoal which is then sold from local farms.

To register your tree for the January Christmas Tree-cycle, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/tree-cycle.