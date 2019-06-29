Longest day golf challenge for team

Four colleagues from Smith Construction of Heckington are raising awareness and donations for a charity event they are taking part in.

On July 5, Jonny Parkin, Shaun Brown, Josh Brown and Russ Smith are a team taking part in the Macmillan Longest Day Golf Challenge.

Jonny explained: “At around 4.30am we will be teeing off from hole 1 of 18 at Kirton Holme golf course, completing the course four times consecutively as quickly and successfully as possible. Hoping to finish by 7pm.

“That’s a total of 72 holes and we will be walking a distance of over 30 miles each over the day.”

Donations can be made online on their team page: https://longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/smithconstruction Or in person if you see them.

Every £1 donated counts as a single entry into their competition to win a bottle of gin and some £50 vouchers towards a trip with Golf Travel Centre.

On the day, there will be a small stall at Kirton Holme Golf Club, kindly looked after by the staff there.

On the stall will be a collection box, with a display of goodies and some golf themed cakes kindly donated by Scooby Cakes of Heckington, all available to anyone who donates.

Also on the stall will be a contact details sheet for anyone who wishes to ensure their donation(s) enter them into the competition.

The men are hoping to raise around £1,000 for Macmillan and have all dedicated their efforts to people they know including Lance Schofield from Sleaford who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.