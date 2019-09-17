Macmillan Coffee and Cake Morning at Sleaford Town Hall

Sleaford Town Council will be holding a Coffee and Cake Morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event is on Tuesday October 1 and will be held at the Town Hall in Navigation Yard from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Parking is available nearby in Eastgate Car Park.

The date was chosen to coincide with Lincolnshire Day and the flag will be flying at the Town Hall on the day, to celebrate this special occasion.

Everyone is welcome to go along, where they will receive a warm welcome and a choice of cake, with tea or coffee, for a donation.

For further information contact Sleaford Town Council office on 01529 303456, email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk or message them on Facebook – Sleaford Town Council.