Major landfill tax grant is welcome boost to hub plan

Residents of Nocton have recently been awarded a generous grant of £61,463 towards a major project at the heart of their community,

The cost of paying for the new, purpose-built community building that will be known locally as the ‘Nocton Hub’ will be assisted by the FCC Communities Foundation funding.

The old Nocton Village Hall and Social Club being demolished. EMN-200117-165129001

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund from the payment of Landfill Tax by organisations using waste tips to dispose of rubbish.

Work on-site is now in full swing with the exterior and roof having been assembled by November and activity now moving to the inside of the building.

The new build replaces the previous village hall that had to be demolished due to subsidence.

Ian Goldsworthy, chairman of Nocton Parish Council, said: “The generous funding from FCC Communities Foundation will enable us to fit out our new community building with essentials for it to be used by the local community, essentially the kitchen, toilets, floor coverings, decoration and electrics. Without the grant the parish council would have had to borrow significantly more to enable these key features.

“All these elements to the project will, of course, be undertaken as an integral part of the building work which has a projected completion date between the end of February and mid-March 2020.”

He continued: “The final plans for the interior finish and fittings for the new building and its event hall, lounge, meeting room and kitchen have very recently been finalised with the contractors and the FCC Communities Foundation grant is most definitely a welcome Christmas present to the entire Nocton community and for the decades ahead.”

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Communities Foundation’s local grant manager, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Nocton Parish Council and work alongside other funders to create a fantastic new facility for the local community. It is great to hear that work has now started on the internal fitting out and the facility is nearing completion.”

It is hoped the Nocton Hub will open its doors to local community and businesses early this year with a formal opening date yet to be agreed.