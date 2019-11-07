Man missing from Metheringham

Police are appealing for any sightings or information to find a Metheringham man with one leg who has been missing for 10 days.

Mark Cooke, 45, was last seen ten days ago and was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday).

He has one leg and uses a mobility scooter.

He is thought to have got on a train on October 28 from his home village of Metheringham, heading towards Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Police say he may now be in the Peterborough area.

If you have seen him, or have any information that could help find him, call 101.