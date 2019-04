Staff and volunteers from Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire, Boston and Sleaford offices, ran, jogged and walked the Boston Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K Fun Run on Sunday, April 14.

The team covered a combined distance of 81.75 miles to raise over £1,000 for their charity.

The money will help them continue the work they do, offering free, confidential advice to anyone in North Kesteven and Boston.