Missing Lincoln woman was last seen in Sleaford

A 52-year-old woman from Lincoln has been reported missing to police after being last seen in Sleaford.

Larissa Cowen, 52, had left for work at 8am and was last seen on Wednesday (January 15) at the McDonalds restaurant at Holdingham Roundabout at 1.26pm.

Lincolnshire Police say Larissa Cowen was last seen driving a blue Peugeot 207 SW estate car like this one.

She was driving a blue Peugeot 207 SW (registration SD08NTL).

Officers are appealing to anyone at the Holdingham Roundabout at that time to check dashcam footage if available to see if a direction of travel can be obtained.

Larissa, who is also known as Lara, is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with dark brown collar-length hair.

If you have information, call 101 quoting Incident 439 of January 15.