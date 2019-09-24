Missing man Steven Mackie has been found

A missing man from the Louth area has been found, following a six-day search and a widespread police appeal.

Today (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Police revealed that Steven Mackie, 56, had been found in the Gonerby area, near Grantham.

Police had been ‘increasingly concerned’ for Steven’s welfare over the last week, issuing several public appeals for information.

A police spokesman added: “Thanks to everyone who has helped share our appeals and provided information to help us find Steven.”

• Today’s announcement that Steven had been located was made public after tomorrow’s Louth Leader (September 25) had already gone to press.