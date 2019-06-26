More than 2,000 Lincolnshire children take part in BBC Concert Orchestra in Skegness

Over 2,000 Lincolnshire school children experienced the excitement of a live orchestra when the Embassy Theatre hosted a special event last week.

It was a two-year wait for the BBC Concert Orchestra to come to Skegness - after plans for the Embassy Theatre to host it last February were thwarted by the ‘Beast from the East’.

Action from the BBC Concert Orchestra in Skegness. Photo by Chris Vaughan Photography.

Pupils from 34 schools across the county attended the concert across two performances last Tuesday.

Brendan Bugg from the Embassy Theatre said: “Over 2,000 school children attended free of charge in what can only be described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In partnership with the Lincolnshire Music Service, the BBC 10 Pieces initiative has reached over four million people across the UK – won a Bafta for the Ten Pieces II film and inspired children to get creative and embrace the wonder of classical music.

“The orchestra performed twice to Key Stage 2 pupils with a host of initiatives, activities and performances of classical musical from a host of composers.

The result was two full houses – delivered to school children in the hope it will inspire them to embrace music from all genres and ensure the wonder of live music and live theatre continues for the next generation.”

Feedback on the event from the schools which attened has been very positive.

Sturton By Stow Primary school pupil MKenzie said: “I loved the concert because the music was calm and made me feel happy. I liked the trumpet best because it was really loud!”

Jack from year five commented: “I loved singing in a massive choir – it made me feel happy. My favourite part was watching the drummers performing on the stage,”

A year six pupil from Brant Broughton primary school added: “it was amazing, it has changed the way I will look at music for the rest of my life.”

Ten Pieces is an initiative for primary and secondary age students led by BBC Learning and the BBC Performing Groups.

The project aimss to introduce classical music to a new generation of children and inspire them to develop their own creative responses to ten pieces of music using a variety of art forms - digital art or animation, performance poetry, dance or movement and composition.

Mr Bugg went on: “It has taken some time to get to this point with the original dates, planned in February 2018 having to be cancelled due to the adverse weather brought to us by the so called ‘Beast from the East’.

“With a packed programme of events throughout the year, the theatre’s manager Pollyanne Trapmore-Shaw managed to ensure that a return date was delivered, and it was worth the wait.”

Concluding, he added: “The orchestra delivered an inspiring performance – proving that the power of live music cannot be matched.”