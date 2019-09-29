Navenby Carnival revival is huge success

A small group of mums who have resurrected the Cliff Carnival in Navenby say they were almost moved to tears by the crowds who turned out for the event on Saturday.

The carnival and fete took place for the first time in 39 years after the group of mums got chatting and wanted to revive the event to foster more community spirit.

Navenby Detachment Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force EMN-190923-142318001

The carnival has been held with major backing from Welbourn and Coleby primary schools and Sir William Robertson Academy, with other pre-schools and youth groups taking part too in the parade along the High Street from the Methodist Church to The Venue and playing fields where the fete carried on through the afternoon.

Carnival committee chairman Katie Gordon said she was surprised how well it went: “We came out of the Methodist Church and down the High Street and it was packed - lined with people. It nearly brought tears to my eyes.

“All the businesses did really well out of it too as it brought people from all over and the shops were packed, it was a lovely day.”

She said it has been a steep learning curve to organise it properly, but people had so many good memories about it they have been coming up with more ideas and stopping her in the street.”

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190923-142424001

Children made an effort with their costumes and props. There was a one-man band raising the children’s spirits before they set off on the march, the cadets were lighting coloured flares and a cavalcade of classic Minis tooted their horns as they went along. Even the fire engine turned out. A bus held up by the parade even stopped to let the passengers watch and take photos.

As they arrived at the playing field there were lots of stalls and games and demonstrations by a children’s dance troupe and Morris dancers.

Katie said she has received tremendous feedback and her daughter’s preschool gave her a bouquet of flowers as a thank- you.

She thanked everyone for their support and said: “My husband has had to cope with a lot because of me doing stuff for it.

Fast lane EMN-190923-142240001

“The committee have worked so hard, we have to think about what we want to do now and whether to have it every year or every other year, as well as who will be involved. Hopefully more people will want to help and spread the load in future.”

Danni Middlemiss EMN-190923-142007001

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190923-142131001

Sophie Coleman age 5 EMN-190923-142203001