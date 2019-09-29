New adult foster caring service based in Sleaford seeks more willing helpers

Social enterprise PSS is looking for people to help transform the lives of others as it introduces its successful Shared Lives service to Lincolnshire.

Based at offices upstairs in the town’s National Centre for Craft and Design, Shared Lives is a scheme run by PSS that supports vulnerable adults who are unable to live on their own.

Instead of living in residential care, Shared Lives offers people the chance to get support from the warmth and comfort of a Shared Lives carer’s home, who is specially trained to support them, as much or as little as they need. It is all about giving people as much independence as possible; an incredibly personalised form of short-term or long-term foster care that is designed around meeting the goals of the person being supported – and it is the fastest growing social care scheme in the UK.

People can use Shared Lives for support with a whole host of different things – from mental health challenges to physical or learning disabilities. The Shared Lives carer supports the person living with them as much or as little as they want or need – with things like ironing, cooking and cleaning or things like getting out and about, going to appointments or taking medication on time. Carers are matched up with people who have similar personalities, hobbies and interests. Carers often say that the person they care for just feels like a really good friend, or a family member.

Set up to deliver the service locally since March, PSS now need more people willing to open up their hearts and their homes.

Jo James, manager of Shared Lives Lincolnshire, said: “Shared Lives carers are amazing, yet ordinary people, who are specially recruited by us here at PSS to help transform the lives of others. You don’t need previous caring experience, we can train you up. You just need a big heart, open mind, determination, professionalism and a spare room.

“We support carers absolutely every step of the way – we train them up to be the best they can be and the dedicated team here in our new Lincolnshire office keep in regular contact.”

To learn more, people were invited along to the PSS Lincolnshire Macmillan coffee morning on Friday September 27 at Units 5 and 6 in the NCCD in Sleaford. Alternatively, visit makeyourself.org.uk, email jo.james@pss.org.uk or call the team on 01529 400765.