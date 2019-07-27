New Co-op team pick up brushes

Staff at Sleaford’s new Co-operative store picked up their paint brushes and rollers to help a local community charity.

The new food store is set to open on August 2 in the neighbourhood shopping centre being built as part of the Handley Chase housing development off London Road.

Almost all of the 14 the new employees offered their services to a good cause in the community in a team-building exercise and Citizen’s Advice Mid Lincs took up the offer, asking them to spend a day helping redecorate the main offices in Money’s Yard.

Store manager Robert Taylor said it was the first time all the team had got together: “I put an advert out on Facebook looking for a community project to help and Kate and Vicky at the Citizens Advice office responded.”

Most of the main downstairs offices received a fresh coat of paint. The charity provided the materials and the Co-op provided the labour.

Kate Bird, a manager at the Citizen’s Advice service explained: “We are preparing for our 80th anniversary celebrations and were looking to have everywhere redecorated as it was looking very tired. We had started ourselves but had only got one room done due to time constraints and had begun looking for groups of volunteers to help and this was perfect timing.

“We are very grateful to the Co-op, it has made a huge difference.”

There will be a community celebration event for the anniversary on September 12.