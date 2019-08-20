New IT for Lincolnshire libraries will help online accessibility

People will be able to do more online at their local library, thanks to a planned investment in IT.

The council’s library provider, Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) is working to introduce new computers and IT equipment at libraries and community hubs across Lincolnshire.

Will Mason, head of culture, said: “Libraries are about much more than books these days, and computers and internet access are now seen as essential services.

“New-and-improved equipment will mean our customers can make the most of what the online world has to offer, whether they’re studying, job hunting or accessing online services.

“Over the next few months, GLL will be working with local libraries and community hubs to identify exactly what’s needed and put together a plan for introducing the new IT across the county.

“Obviously things are in the very early stages, but I’m sure this news will be welcomed by local communities - particularly those that rely on our libraries for getting online.”

It is expected the new IT equipment will be rolled out to local libraries and community hubs by next spring/summer.

Further details will be released as the project progresses.