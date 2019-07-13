New president for Armed Forces cause

The Lincolnshire branch of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity has announced its new president, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis.

Previous president, Air Vice Marshall Bobby Robson, stood down after eight years in the role.

SSAFA Lincolnshire helps veterans, service personnel and their families in the local community.

The Armed Forces charity is committed to providing support with experience, non-judgemental and friendly advice, as well as a variety of practical services which cover a range of social, family and financial issues.

In his new role, Toby Dennis will provide guidance and support to the branch executives and will chair the bi-annual Band Concerts Committee at RAF Cranwell, which raises vital funds for the branch.

Toby Dennis, who has lived in Lincolnshire all his life, was appointed as High Sheriff in 2013 and as Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire in 2015.

In addition to his role with SSAFA, he is president or patron of numerous organisations across Lincolnshire.

Mark Trainor, divisional secretary at SSAFA Grimsby and Cleethorpes, said: “On behalf of everyone at SSAFA, I would like to welcome Toby Dennis to his new role as branch president. Toby’s support and contribution to SSAFA is greatly appreciated.”

Mr Dennis is pictured (left) presenting Jim McQuade, former director of music of Sleaford Concert Band, with a BEM in October last year.