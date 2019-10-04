New youth shelter for ruskington

A village has a new shelter for young people to meet up thanks to shoppers paying Tesco’s 5p carrier bag charge.

The local supermarket take part the Bag of Help scheme where proceeds of the compulsory carrier bag charge introduced by the government is donated to good causes in the area.

Following the award of £2,000 by Tesco Stores in its ‘Bags of Help’ vote, Ruskington Parish Council decided to use the money to partially fund the erection of a youth shelter on the Elm Tree Road playing field area in the village.

The shelter was manufactured and installed in late September by Caloo Ltd.

“The shelters are a popular choice with children as they can gather with friends at a designated social space and it gives them a destination point rather than lingering in a playground or other areas of the village,” said a spokesperson from the company.

“Additionally, a youth shelter is the perfect addition to provide some sheltered seating within a play park setting, members of the public can hide from the sun or shelter from the rain while out for a walk/play with friends and family.”