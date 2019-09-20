Nine-year-old schoolgirl plans year of fundraising for ambucopter including mountain climbing and spending 24 hours UP A TREE!

An amazing nine-year-old girl aims to raise hundreds of pounds for Lincolnshire’s air ambulance service by embarking on a year of fundraising challenges ranging from climbing a mountain to spending 24 hours up a tree.

Outdoor adrenalin junky Lilly Mawson, from Ruskington Fen, came up with the idea after she went with her parents to a talk by air ambulance doctor Prof Pete Mahoney.

Mum Grace said: “Afterwards Lilly got chatting with him and could not get her head around it being a charity. She just decided she wanted to do an event each month for a year for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. We looked at each other but she kept coming up with these massive ideas.

“She is always doing things at school to help others and volunteering to do stuff.”

Lilly gets her adventurous side from her military roots with dad danny being an ex-paratrooper and Grace was an Army medic.

The William Alvey School pupil set a target of £500 but her Justgiving page raised £100 within a day. She is kicking off in October with a non uniform or ‘wear something yellow day’ at school.

She will holda coffee morning in November and will do the Lincoln Santa Run in December. In January she plans a tombola or cake stall at Tesco and February will be afternoon tea at her home.

Mum will join her on a colour dash and Lily is also doing a 5km inflatable obstacle course at Nottingham, a sponsored walk from Lincoln to Sleaford and getting her dad to undergo a sponsored wax. Colsterworth Poultry Company are paying for her entry fees.

Her most outlandish challenge will be next summer when she and her tree surgeon and retained firefighter dad will spend 24 hours up a tree.

“She has a little safety harness and often goes climbing in trees with him,” said Grace. “She has no fear and is up for giving anything a try.”

Next August Lilly also plans to climb a mountain for the charity, probably in the Lake District. “She got up Helvellyn at the age of five,” said her proud mum.

Donate at: http://tiny.cc/cjyvcz