Nostalgia 1994 - Hotel farce with escaped convict on stage at Heckington

More farcical theatrics were in the offing with the latest production by Heckington Players back in April 1994.

The comedy, Off The Hook, was set in an English hotel where an escaped convict had stashed his loot.

In a case of mistaken identity where the wrong villain was sprung from prison, the lead character was to be played by Andrew Key, while Jean South played Norah the man-eating hotel manageress and Jo Marriott played her gloomy sister, Edna.

Can you remember watching this show or taking part?

Pictured from left are - John Silkstone, Julia Georgiou, Andrew Key, David James, Marianne Haylett, Tania Tempest, Jean South and Michael Priestley.