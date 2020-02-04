Offer of help to area’s aspiring star athletes

Aspiring champion athletes in North Kesteven are invited to apply for support in going for gold at major sporting events this year.

The offer of assistance comes from the GLL Sport Foundation (GSF), the UK’s largest independent athlete support programme.

The GSF was launched in 2008 by the charitable social enterprise GLL – the operator of public leisure facilities in North Kesteven, including Sleaford Leisure Centre.

It sees athletes benefitting from such help as financial support, physiotherapy, and gym memberships at GLL’s Better sport and leisure facilities.

In 2019, the GSF supported more than 3,000 individuals across 117 sporting disciplines, taking its total investment since 2008 to £11 million.

Previously, its aid has contributed to the success of athletes including Olympic and World Champion Anthony Joshua and double Paralympic medallist Lucy Shuker.

At the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, GSF-supported athletes won a total of 22 medals.

Sally Gunnell, patron of GSF, said: “It’s fantastic to see the continued support of athletes across the UK through the GLL Sport Foundation.

“GSF recognises the difficulty that many talented athletes face in getting the necessary support to take the next step into elite competition, with 96 per cent of GSF athletes receiving no additional funding.

“With a massive year of sport coming up, this support will be even more important as many athletes begin to target major honours.”

Peter Bundey, chairman of GLL Sport Foundation, said: “As a social enterprise, GLL continues to invest in these talented athletes within our communities through the GLL Sport Foundation.

“We are proud to once again partner with the Mary Peters Trust, SportsAid and SportsAid Wales to support the next generation of medal contenders and we are excited to receive this year’s applications.”

Applications can be submitted via www.gllsportfoundation.org until February 20.