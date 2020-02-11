Official opening for RAF nursery

An official opening has taken place for RAFA Kidz Cranwell, the nursery of RAF College Cranwell.

The provision had been operating as Kidzone Cranwell Ltd until October when it became part of RAFA Kidz, a subsidiary of the Royal Air Forces Association.

The official opening was performed by Kate Wigston, the wife of the Chief of the Air Staff.

Speaking at the event, she said: “Having been part of the RAF family for many years, I am aware how important a facility such as RAFA Kidz is and will be for years to come. It has been an absolute pleasure to officially open the RAFA Kidz nursery at RAF College Cranwell and to see the impact a facility such as this has on the military community.”

Group Captain Gordon Bettington, Deputy Commandant, at RAF College Cranwell said: “We are delighted to have RAFA Kidz on board to facilitate the running of our nursery and to provide sustainability into the future for the RAF family. The nursery provides a superb facility for our personnel and their children and to have the support and dedication of the Royal Air Forces Association has only enhanced this important asset.”