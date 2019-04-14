Pharmacy bags top title in award scheme

Staff at Lincolnshire Co-op’s pharmacy in Heckington are celebrating after taking a top title in a company award scheme.

The branch was named Pharmacy of the Year in Lincolnshire Co-op’s Celebrating Together event, held recently at the Lincolnshire Showground.

The award scheme aims to recognise staff who have made life better in their communities.

Heckington Pharmacy manager Pooja Shingdia said: “Everyone in the team has been amazing in the past year and it’s great to be honoured. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with and there’s lots of positivity around. If someone’s having a difficult day there’s always one of us to help pick them up and support one another. If you have a team behind you that’s hard working and dedicated, you can achieve almost anything.”