photo feature

Many townspeople came out to shake off the Christmas cobwebs and enjoy the sights of the hounds and horses of the Blankney Hunt when its members and followers gathered for their Boxing Day ride out.

The hunt has now established itself at its new Boxing Day venue of Eastgate car park, after meeting for many years in the Market Place, until tighter regulations about marshalling and road closures were enforced.

Blankney Hunt's Boxing Day meet in Eastgate Carpark, Sleaford. Tim Morgan with Hettie Morgan 3. EMN-191227-144531001

Hundreds watched the colourful spectacle before it headed off to follow a pre-laid scent in the countryside.

Blankney Hunt's Boxing Day meet in Eastgate Carpark, Sleaford. Jazmin Fox 15 with Alysha-Mai Fox 4 of Sleaford EMN-191227-144703001

Blankney Hunt's Boxing Day meet in Eastgate Carpark, Sleaford. Stanley LaRoche-Butler 9 EMN-191227-144650001

Blankney Hunt's Boxing Day meet in Eastgate Carpark, Sleaford. Susan Gregory of Spain with her mother Kath Gregory of Sleaford EMN-191227-144549001

Blankney Hunt's Boxing Day meet in Eastgate Carpark, Sleaford. Amy Pryde of Sleaford EMN-191227-144635001

Blankney Hunt's Boxing Day meet in Eastgate Carpark, Sleaford. EMN-191227-144516001

Blankney Hunt's Boxing Day meet in Eastgate Carpark, Sleaford. EMN-191227-144458001

Blankney Hunt's Boxing Day meet in Eastgate Carpark, Sleaford. Rachel Wilson of Sleaford with some of the hounds. EMN-191227-144622001

