photo feature

Many townspeople came out to shake off the Christmas cobwebs and enjoy the sights of the hounds and horses of the Blankney Hunt when its members and followers gathered for their Boxing Day ride out.
The hunt has now established itself at its new Boxing Day venue of Eastgate car park, after meeting for many years in the Market Place, until tighter regulations about marshalling and road closures were enforced.
Hundreds watched the colourful spectacle before it headed off to follow a pre-laid scent in the countryside.