Plenty to shout about at Sleaford’s first ever Town Crier Contest

Sleaford has something to shout about as it is all set for its first ever Town Crier competition, taking place this Saturday.

Organised by Sleaford Town Council with its Sleaford Town Crier, John Griffths, the event is due to begin at 10.40am with a procession of official town criers from around the country leading from the Town hall in Navigation Yard, to the Market Place for events to begin.

The first round of the contest is to commence at 11am and everyone is welcome to go along and see the spectacle. That is when criers will cry about their home towns.

The event is hosted by Sleaford town crier, who has held the job for five years.

He finished runner-up in the British Town Crier Championships last year in Ely.

There will be eight criers looking to vie for the crown by demonstrating their vocal talents.

The second round of the contest will be held at 2pm when criers will have to research, write and shout about a topic of Mr Griffiths’ choosing, which will be Sleaford. In between rounds there is a special market going on too for visitors to look around.

A panel of three judges will score the contestants on volume, clarity, content, accuracy in sticking to their scripts, bearing and manner. There are also awards for best dressed crier and best crier’s consort.

Mr Griffiths said: “When I have been to other contests they have been really big. You always gather a crowd as it is a colourful spectacle and a bit of a festival.

“You have people around watching and cheering as the criers are such characters and fun. As criers we enjoy it and have a laugh, encouraging each other.”

Mr Griffiths also took part in the Cry For peace, by Town Criers up and down the country on November 11 last year.

If the event goes well Mr Griffiths hopes to repeat it and eventually host the British Championships.

Lorraine’s Children’s Wear, which overlooks the Market Place, will be joining in the fun by inviting children to come and have selfies with ‘Heroes Assemble’ Avengers super hero characters between 12pm and 2pm for £1 each.

The special market will run from 9am to 4.15pm

Our Lady of Good Counsel School PTA will be at this event too. They will have their Nerf Shooter out and every child can go and have a go for free, shoot and try to win themselves some sweets.

Kevin Skeith, the PTA chairman said “We will be advertising the school’s family fun day whilst we are there and promoting the school.”