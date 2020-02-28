Popular vocalist kicks off year’s efforts for Sleaford area animal charity fundraisers

Popular vocalist Sharna will kick off the first fundraising event of the year for a local animal welfare charity.

The performer will be leading an evening of song and dance on Friday, March 6 at the Red Lion Hotel in Dunston starting at 8pm.

The bar will be open for drinks and meals and there will be a raffle to raise even more for Metheringham Animal Welfare Supporters.

Tickets are £5 each from the Red Lion in Dunston, Karen Kuts in Metheringham High Street or Sweet N Savoury in Caroline Road in the village. Or you can contact MAWS on 01526 321436.

All the proceeds, after costs, go directly towards supporting much needy animal charitable causes in the local area.