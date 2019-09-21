Prizes won at produce show

The Leasingham and District Horticultural and Craft Show was held last week in the village hall on Sunday September 8.

Dozens of entries from the village community and beyond were received in the morning with the judging at 11am.

Leasingham and District Horticultural and Craft Show. Don Ridley of Leasingham with his carrots that won 1st prize for longest carrots. EMN-190909-172826001

The show then opened to the public for viewing in the afternoon with free admission and prizes were later handed out to gardeners, growers, floral arrangers, cooks, bakers, jam makers and craftspeople.

There was an auction of the donated and uncollected items as well as a raffle for local causes.