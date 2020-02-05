Put forward your health trust heroes for award honour

The organisation responsible for mental health and learning disabilities services in Lincolnshire is calling on members of the public to nominate staff and volunteers for recognition in an award scheme.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has made the appeal in relation to its Staff Excellence Awards.

The public is being encouraged to nominate in two categories – the People’s Award and the Volunteer of the Year Award.

The People’s Award will be given to an individual who is dedicated to consistently providing the highest quality of care for patients – teams will also be accepted.

The Volunteer of the Year Award will recognise outstanding individuals who give up their free time to assist in a variety of services provided across the county.

Nomination forms are available on the Trust’s website www.lpft.nhs.uk/staff-awards or via LPFT.communications@nhs.net

Nominations close on Sunday, March 22, with a shortlist to be announced in April.

The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on Friday, June 12.