Pyjama themed week for young swim class near Sleaford

Young swimmers near Sleaford and across Lincolnshire have been taking a dip while wearing pyjamas to help them learn potentially life-saving skills, while also raising funds for a good causes.

Children’s swim class provider, Puddle Ducks Lincolnshire is currently holding a ‘Charity PJ Week’.

During the week, its swimmers, aged from newborn to 10 years, from across Lincolnshire will be attending lessons wearing their pyjamas.

“Being in the water in their pyjamas helps children to realise how it would feel if they got into trouble in water while out playing,” a spokesman for Puddle Ducks Lincolnshire said. “Being in a controlled environment in a pool, they learn how to cope with this situation, so if it unfortunately happened out there in the real world, they’d be more equipped to deal with it.

“Water safety is a structured and integral part of Puddle Ducks’ toddler classes, with a focus for the children on saving other people’s lives as well as their own.”

Alongside this, the swimmers have been collecting sponsorship and making donations to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, a charity chosen by a customer poll.

At the time of writing, some £1664.10 has been raised (donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/puddleduckslincolnshire).

Pictured we see a session at The Grange Spa, in Pointon.