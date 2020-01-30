Retired cop is staggered by honest stranger

A man has praised the honesty of a stranger from the Sleaford area who found and returned his wallet which he had dropped 100 miles from home.

Retired police Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox had been travelling with his wife from their home in Mansfield Woodhouse in Nottinghamshire to visit their daughter in Kent over the Christmas period.

He explained that his wife was driving on the A14 approaching Cambridge but the new road layout had got them thoroughly lost.

He said: “We followed the diversion signs but found we were going round in circles. We had travelled the route many times, but put it into the sat nav and still ended up going round in a circle because it did not recognise the new layout.

“I offered to take over the driving as my wife was getting anxious, but as I got out of the car my wallet must have dropped on the ground and I didn’t realise.”

They eventually reached Kent and then discovered his wallet was missing, but they returned home on Boxing Day to find it waiting on the mat, complete with cards, money and driving licence, which had enabled the sender to post it.

The honest finder, Aldis Paberzs, of Anwick, had included a note to say he spotted it on the ground at the service station. He spent £7.40 to mail it back by Special Delivery.

When Mr Cox emailed him to reimburse him, Mr Paberzs replied he was always happy to help people who need it, adding: “Don’t worry about the compensation and a Happy New Year!”

“What a guy,” said Mr Cox. “I got my wallet back within two days and he will not even take anything.”