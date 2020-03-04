Romance began by letter for Platinum couple who dodged bombs dropping on London

A Sleaford couple are marking an amazing 70 years of marriage with their Platinum Wedding Anniversary.

Eric and Sylvia Rowland of Eliot Close have lived in the town for 27 years since retirement, but previously lived North Wales, Stevenage and the Isle of Wight, having grown up in neighbouring London boroughs of Battersea and Wandsworth during the war.

As a trainee butcher he remembers popping across to get a billy can of tea from the coffee shop opposite. While he sat waiting with his back to the front window, a V2 rocket landed nearby, destroying two streets and blowing in the coffee shop window. He amazingly staggered back to work without a scratch.

He said: “It was terrible, I never saw anything like it. A lot of the people in those streets I had delivered meat to.”

The couple are proud of never having been apart and enjoying each other’s company, except when at work or playing bowls. Sylvia was a member of the Legionnaires Bowls Club, but is now Eric’s carer after he had a stroke three years ago. They were both keen gardeners too.

After the war, Eric joined the Army in 1947 and served in the Middle East with the Royal Artillery in Suez, Aden and Saudi Arabia.

Their mums were friends and Eric’s mum asked Sylvia to write to him while he was out in Aden operating coastal defence guns and their friendship blossomed. After two years he returned and they got engaged, marrying at St Paul’s Church in Battersea.

They remember it being quite windy and had a nice reception at her mum’s house.

Eric worked as a butchery manager and then as a progress chaser for British Airways including overseeing the Concorde project. Sylvia was a shop manageresss for Salisbury’s handbags.

They have a son and daughter, two grandchildren and have just had their first great grandchild.

Sylvia reflects: “It doesn’t feel like 70 years. Our son is in awe.”