Ruffs releasing ‘Best of’ album to be sold in Co-op

Lincolnshire’s favourite fen dwelling musical trio, The Billinger Ruffs, have released a long-awaited ‘Best of’ album.

Of course, it will feature side splitting tunes from the Billinghay-based band such as “Don’t wear yellow in August” and “The Black Grass Blues”, but there will also be many songs which have never been recorded before. One of which is “RNLI”, a poignant tune of thanks for the service of the brave men and women of this fantastic institution.

The song was inspired after a trip across the Humber to a regular “Shedfest” gig in Kilnsea. Ruffs’ lead singer Trevor Glenn says: “Following a fundraising gig we presented a cheque to the crew at Spurn Point. It was wonderful to play the song for them.

“Our short-term ambition is to take some time next year and visit as many of the lifeboat stations as we can on the East Coast, where we will play to volunteer crews and hopefully raise some more much needed funds.”

As well as being online, for the first time The Ruffs have partnered with Lincolnshire Co-op to put their CDs on the shelves of selected stores.

The boys said: “We are so excited for our fans and ourselves. The Co-op embodies true community spirit and we are so proud to see our music available in their shops.”

The CD is due to hit the Lincolnshire Co-op shops very soon. The Ruffs will be turning up unannounced to perform some of their favourite hits to unsuspecting shoppers, and sign copies of the album, during the Christmas period.

If you would like your local Co-op to stock the album on its shelves, email Theboys@abitofruff.com