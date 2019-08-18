Runners get colourful for RAFA charity

Over 350 people took part in the first ‘Colour Chaos’ event held at RAF College Cranwell in aid of welfare projects run by the RAF Association.

According to organisers, there was a final surge of entries to take part in the 5km run at the RAF station while being showered with harmless powder paints.

Colour Chaos, colour dash at RAF Cranwell. EMN-191208-100814001

Families of all ages took part on Saturday as volunteers including serving personnel dusted the willing runners in coloured powder as they attempted to complete the course. All runners received a free Colour Chaos t-shirt and a medal.

All proceeds will go to the RAF Association, to support the wellbeing of serving and former personnel, including war veterans.

Helen Tempest, Challenge Events manager at the RAFA, said: “All the money raised will go to projects supporting the mental and physical wellbeing of members of the RAF family.”

The RAFA helps all generations of RAF personnel and their families with practical, emotional and financial support.

