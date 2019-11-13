Ruskington beauty salon features on BBC One Show as staff prepare to do 24 hours of non-stop treatments for Children In Need

Flagship BBC programme The One Show has featured the owner of a Ruskington beauty salon whose team will be repeating their 24-hour treatment marathon for Children in Need on Friday.

Sophie Hare, proprietor of Hare and Beauty salon in Ruskington, got the call last Thursday to take a train down to London to be on Friday night's show after the programme's producers spotted her plan to repeat last year's mammoth charity effort.

Sophie's mum Amanda hare went with her and, despite a few travel headaches due to cancellations, made it in time to tell presenters Ore Oduba and Michelle Ackerley all about their plan for all nine staff at the High Street salon in Ruskington to be sponsored to carry out beauty treatments on customers from 9am this Friday until 9am Saturday, non stop.

The team raised over £1,000 last year for the cause and announced their intention to do it again on Facebook, complete with a photo of Amanda's nails painted in Children in Need colours and images of Pudsey Bear by talented daughter Sophie.

Amanda said: "She did my nails two weeks ago and sent the photo to the One Show and they messaged us to ask us to come on the show, as it was going to feature a lot about Children in Need fundraisers."

She said: "Sophie is amazing at nail art and I'm so pleased she got the recognition on the One Show because she does amazing designs.

Amanda Hare's Children In Need nails which prompted the show makers to get in touch.

"It was a live show and they asked Sophie what we were doing for Children In Need.

"We will be doing all the treatments that customers want - facials, massage, nails, pedicures, lashes and waxing. There will be seven therapists working through the day and night plus myself and Jess on reception.

"We want to do as well as last year if not better - it depends on how generous people are with their donations."

Amanda said it was amazing to meet Ore and Michelle in the studio and be part of the live show with other people doing great things for Children In Need.

Sophie said it was so exciting to be part of it.

