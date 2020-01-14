Salon pair go smooth for Macmillan

Two young staff at a hair salon in Martin have successfully ‘braved the shave’ for Macmillan Cancer Care and had their locks lopped off for the charity.

Stylist Abbie Wells and apprentice Billy Wright both work at Hair By Esme.

Abbie Wells before the shave. EMN-200301-151057001

Salon owner Esme Salter explained they held a fundraising Macmillan coffee evening in September and then Abbie and Billy volunteered to have their heads shaved when the salon closed for Christmas on December 22, with it streamed live on the salon’s Facebook page.

Esme said: “I am so immensely proud of these two. Abbie looks absolutely stunning, and Billy looks so cool.

“We had a fantastic turnout of supporters.”

They drew a raffle and have so far raised a total of £1,749.

Ready for the chop - Billy Wright. EMN-200301-151230001

You can donate in the salon or by going to www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/abbie-wells and https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/billy-wright