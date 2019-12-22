School children help give the gift of sight overseas

Hundreds of Lincolnshire primary schools have helped give the gift of sight to children and adults by collecting and donating 765 pairs old or unwanted glasses for charity as part of a Sleaford area optician’s recycling campaign.

Lunettes Opticians in Sleaford, Ruskington and Grantham teamed-up with 18 primary schools and Vision Aid Overseas charity asking people to donate any old or unwanted glasses to their local schools which will be recycled to help other children and adults to see.

VAO is an international charity that has helped over 13 million children and adults who desperately need good eyesight in order to gain a valuable education, which in turn helps in the fight against poverty.

Local schools taking part included Caythorpe School, Cranwell School, Helpringham School, Horbling Brown’s School, Kirkby-la-Thorpe School, Ruskington Winchelsea School, William Alvey School, Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic School, St Botolph’s School in Quarrington, Pointon St Gilbert of Sempringham School and Ruskington Chestnut Street School.

Helen Duckett, headteacher of Winchelsea Primary School in Ruskington, said: “Our school loves to be involved in community projects and we have a passion for recycling as the children are very eco-conscious as well as environmentally aware. To be able to recycle and know that it is helping other children in other countries is a great thing to be part of.”

Tushar Majithia, Managing Director of Lunettes Opticians, who started the campaign in 2016, said: “On behalf of Lunettes Opticians and Vision Aid Overseas I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the schools which participated. Again, we’re overwhelmed with the number of glasses which have been collected by the children and parents throughout Lincolnshire.”

Since the campaign first started 2,500 pairs of glasses have been collected. It received an industry award in 2018 from the Association of Optometrists (AOP).

It helps teach children to look after their sight as children elsewhere cannot get tested so easily. It also teaches them how they can help children living in poverty access essential eye care which can transform lives.