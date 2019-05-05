Scouts parade into church for St George

Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorer Scouts from across the Sleaford area got together in the town on Sunday for their annual St George’s Day parade and celebration.

Young people aged 6-18 formed up on Eastgate to parade to the Market Place beore heading into St Denys’ Church for a celebration service.

St George's Day parade. EMN-190429-113837001

The Sleaford District’s 11 Scout Groups include Billinghay, Cranwell, Heckington, Leasingham, Metheringham, Ruskington, Sleaford, Wellingore and and two Explorer Scout Units (“The Dodgers” based in the south, and “The Nomads” based in the north).

Parents lined the route and cheered them on.

During the service members were reminded of the adventures of the last year and encouraged to look forward to future activities.

The Scouts also thanked their leaders and supporters. During the service a number of awards were presented to leaders in recognition of good and outstanding service.

St George's Day parade. EMN-190429-113918001

St George’s Day is important to Scouts, it reminds members that as well as the fun activities, they also make a positive contribution to their community.

Members of the Scout Movement worldwide remind themselves of the promise that they have made – a promise to do their best, to help others, and to follow the scout law.

Adam Jacklin, Explorer Scout Leader, explained: “Scouting is as popular as ever”.

“From a Beaver Scout’s first sleepover to a senior member attending the World Scout Jamboree in America this year.

St George's Day parade. EMN-190429-113811001

“Our main failing is our success, we have more members than at any point in our history – but sadly also long waiting lists of young people wanting to join us, but unfortunately we don’t have the leaders”.

For more information about scouting or membership enquiries visit www.sleaforddistrictscouts.org.uk or call the Scout Information Centre on 0845 3001818.

St George's Day parade. EMN-190429-113650001

St George's Day parade. EMN-190429-113851001

St George's Day parade. EMN-190429-113904001

St George's Day parade. EMN-190429-113931001

St George's Day parade. EMN-190429-113942001

St George's Day parade. EMN-190429-113959001