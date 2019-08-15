Senior citizens fair being organised by district’s MP

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson is holding her second Senior Citizens Fair– this time at The Ark in North Hykeham.

The last event was held last year at the New Life Centre in Sleaford when a whole range of charities, information and support services were represented, demonstrating the range of agencies who can help empower older people..

This time it will run from 2.30-4.30pm on September 6 and is aimed as residents in the northern half of Dr Johnson’s constituency, giving a chance for local community groups and organisations to connect with local people.

Everyone is welcome to talk to local community groups, social clubs, charities and businesses.

Tea, coffee and cakes are provided and Dr Johnson will also be available to talk to.

The Ark can be found at LN6 9AA.

Any proceeds will go to the Precious Memories charity.

For more information, contact Jessica at Dr Johnson’s Sleaford office on 01529 306721.