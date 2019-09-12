Sleaford care home resident celebrates her 100th birthday

A Sleaford resident is celebrating her 100th birthday today (Thursday, September 12).

Evelyn Jackson, better known as ‘May’ is a resident at Oakdene care home for the elderly.

Donna Hasnip from the home said: “We have got balloons and banners and a birthday cake for her and her family is coming along to see her to celebrate too.

“She has been looking forward to getting her letter of congratulations from the Queen.”

May was born within a year after the end of the First World War and the Second World War had been declared less than two weeks before her 20th birthday.

She was soon to celebrate her 50th birthday when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon and has lived to see four different monarchs on the throne.