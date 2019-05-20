Sleaford teens are in the running for a top BAFTA award

Hard work on a creative project in their spare time has paid off for two Sleaford youngsters - having been named as finalists in a BAFTA competition.

Evie Sanger-Davies, 13, and Jessica Nunn-Wright, 14, have made it through to the London final of the BAFTA Young Game Designers Competition after wowing the judges with their game concept.

An illustration from their game concept 'Colours'

The pair beat off competition to each become one of the 53 finalists who have worked individually or in teams to submit one of the 40 entries.

A spokesman for the BAFTA awards said: “Young people aged 10-18 submitted game designs and concepts addressing a wide range of issues including mental health, climate change and transgender rights. A number of these entries aim to educate players on the social issues they address, hoping to prompt real change in people’s lives.”

Evie and Jessica’s game concept - called ‘Colours’ - gives players a chance to spend a week understanding what it’s like to live with different personalities, while trying to uncover who the mysterious stranger is who seems to know everything about you.

“I feel amazed to be a Young Game Designer finalist,” said Evie. “I have never entered before and I am honoured to be a part of it. I think there are a lot of skills I can take away from this, like communicating my ideas and working together as a team.”

Jessica added: “Evie and I worked really hard and found it fun but challenging. I enjoyed developing the concept while enhancing my creative flair and learning how to elaborate on my ideas. I’m glad that I had the opportunity to enter and I’m excited to see where this takes me.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on June 29.