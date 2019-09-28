Sleaford town crier shouts best to win contest in Otley

Town criers from around the country gathered in Otley, West Yorkshire, at the weekend to take part in the second annual Otley Open Town Crier Competition, which took place on World Car Free Day that was also celebrated in the town with an eco-themed street party.

The town’s historic Market Square saw 13 criers attempt to outshout each other with two cries: one extolling the virtues of their own town, the other celebrating World Car Free Day and the winner was Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths.

The criers paraded through Otley ahead of the competition and again at lunchtime when they were greeted by a local Morris troupe.