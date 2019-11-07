Steampunk group members donate to local causes

Heckington’s Singing Windmill Steampunk Society members gathered for their Hallowe’en fancy dress event on Friday night at the famous eight sailed windmill.

Members have previously given their time cleaning the parish church and helping with events at the mill, as well as raising £100 for the village defibrillator.

This time they donated £50 each to Heckington Pre-School for resources and Hedgelina’s Home for Hogs of Great Hale to supply its 71 rescued hedgehogs with food, bedding and medication.