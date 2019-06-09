‘Take That and Tea Party’ event in village

Tickets are selling fast for a Take That-themed tea party with a Gary Barlow lookalike to be held in Leasingham later this year.

The ‘Take That and Tea Party’ event will take place at Leasingham Village Hall on Saturday, October 26, from 3.30-8pm - and there are already only a handful of tickets left. It will feature cream teas and hot drinks served in bone china while Take That’s greatest hits are played. There will also be an appearance by Gary Barlow lookalike Dan Hadfield (pictured).

It is being hosted by Vintage Frills. A spokesman for which was full of song-related references, when they said: “‘These Days’, you do not have time to have ‘Patience’. ‘ Everything Changes’ daily, due to ‘The Flood’ of ticket sales they will be gone ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ I’m ‘Sure’. If you loveTake That, I ‘Pray’ that you book your tickets - ‘It Only Takes a Minute’. ‘Let’s Get Ready For It’ and Leasingham village hall ‘Shine’ and have a night we’ll ‘Never Forget’.”

Tickets cost £22.50 per person. Email vintagefrillscatering@gmail.com to book.