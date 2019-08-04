Teens brighten up care home courtyards

A group of community-minded teenagers volunteering with the National Citizen Service have helped brighten up an outdoor area for elderly residents of a care home.

The team take part in a four-week programme consisting of a week doing outdoor activities, a week gaining life skills at Nottingham University, then planning, fundraising and carrying out a project at St Andrew’s care home in Ewerby. They transformed two drab, unused courtyards into cheerful places for residents to sit, adding scented flowers and plants, brightly painted tubs and giving the water feature a long overdue scrub.

The young people held quiz evenings, coffee mornings, cake sales and packed bags in Tesco to raise £677.03 to buy an OMI projector for residents.

The home’s activities co-ordinator Cheryl Tuohy said: “I cannot praise them enough, they have been enthusiastic, respectful, polite and fun. They even gave up two afternoons to sing to and chat with the residents, which was lovely.”